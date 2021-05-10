BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady is apparently going in big on Bitcoin. And he wants the world to know.

The 43-year-old quarterback may seem like he’s going to play football forever, but he’s also someone who’s long kept an eye on his post-football future. His latest venture apparently involves going in on the cryptocurrency Bitcoin.

Brady made the big announcement by way of changing his Twitter picture from him looking relaxed while leaning against a wall … to him shooting lasers out of his eyes.

Hmmmm should I change it?? https://t.co/w6VF35Ypgx — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 10, 2021

According to Martin Young of Cointelegraph, “The laser eyes meme that initially swept across crypto social media in February 2021 saw crypto influencers, industry leaders and regular users change their Twitter profile pictures to include laser eyes. The fad was to signify support for Bitcoin’s price surging until it hit $100,000.”

Brady was a little busy winning Super Bowls and chucking Lombardis to boats in February, but he’s since come around on the trend.

As tends to happen whenever Brady does literally anything, people immediately took note.

Tom Brady, arguably the greatest NFL quarterback of all time, has joined the #Bitcoin team. pic.twitter.com/2FuOIIFAWC — Documenting Bitcoin 📄 (@DocumentingBTC) May 10, 2021

Football legend Tom Brady has joined team #Bitcoin https://t.co/s6VeYPnGEA — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) May 10, 2021

Best Tom Brady moments for me: 1. Brandon Graham strip-sack during SB LII ‘17 2. Bitcoin laser eyes — Aubrey Strobel (@aubreystrobel) May 10, 2021

GOAT status confirmed. Though I still like these two better 😉 pic.twitter.com/pxrjIAWR70 — Yano (@JasonYanowitz) May 10, 2021

Brady has also been involved in starting an NFT company this offseason, a platform called “Autograph.” That company “will bring together some of the biggest names in sports, entertainment, fashion and pop culture to work with creators to develop unique digital collectibles,” according to CNN Business.

Obviously, Brady’s got a rather healthy bank account, due to his long and successful career in the NFL, in addition to his numerous endorsement deals. His wife — Gisele Bundchen — has obviously amassed even more money from her career as a supermodel.

Alas, Brady is not a businessman; he is a business, man. And he’s clearly not hesitating this offseason to dive headfirst into the future of wealth.