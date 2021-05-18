BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA), which governs high school sports in the state, has unanimously approved new guidelines from the Baker Administration that say face masks are no longer required for outdoor youth sports.
Here’s what that means for student athletes and spectators, according to the MIAA:
•Athletes on spring teams in active play outdoors are not required to wear a mask/facial covering.
•Athletes when they are on the bench or in a dugout are not required to wear a mask/facial covering.
•Athletes in low-risk sports when indoors where a distance of at least 14 feet or more is consistently maintained between each participant, are not required to wear a mask/ facial covering.
•Spectators and chaperones, coaches, staff, referees, umpires and other officials who can social distance while outdoors, are not required to wear a mask/face covering.
•Visitors, spectators, volunteers, and staff while indoors are required to wear mask/facial covering.
The final decision on mask wearing for athletes at individual schools will still be decided on the local level, the MIAA noted.
All youth and amateur sports restrictions in the state will be lifted on May 29.