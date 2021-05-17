BEDFORD (CBS) – A local artist decided one of the busiest spots in Bedford needed some brightening up. So Sarah Scoville got a grant from the town council and made it happen.

She painted an ugly utility box on Great Road and turned it into a work of art.

“I’ve been studying, looking at murals around the world and I wanted something bright and fun and cheerful,” she told WBZ-TV. “It’s funny because I’ve never noticed these utility boxes until you start looking and they are all over the place.”

She said it was fun to work around the shapes of the box outside the entrance to the Whole Foods, next to the Sunoco on the busiest road in town.

The area is known for lots of traffic and frustration but Scoville knew it was exactly the place that needed a burst of color and life, one small improvement with the goal of making a big impact.

“It’s been super positive. I’ve gotten really good positive feedback. People want to see more, which is really exciting,” she said.

Boston is paying artists $500 to paint utility boxes around the city.

Scovillle was not paid, but she hopes her work will inspire other artists to follow her lead.

Scoville currently has an exhibit up at the Nashoba Brook Bakery in Concord.