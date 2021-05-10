Kevan Miller Named Bruins' Nominee For Masterton TrophyThe Bruins' choice for a nominee this year was an obvious one.

Gary Danielson On Why Mac Jones Is A Great Fit With PatriotsAs a long-time college football analyst for CBS, Gar Danielson has seen some incredible quarterback play through his years. He's also seen a lot of those incredible college quarterbacks turn into pretty good NFL quarterbacks, and he's confident that Mac Jones will follow suite for the New England Patriots.

Tom Brady Changes Twitter Picture To Laser Eyes For BitcoinTom Brady is going in big on Bitcoin. And he wants the world to know.

Bruins Playoff Scenarios: Monday Night's Game Vs. Islanders Is Pretty ImportantThe Bruins can end any and all suspense on Monday night.

How Bill Belichick Changed His Ways For This Year's NFL DraftWe heard that there were some pretty big changes in the Patriots' approach to this year's NFL Draft, and that all started with the man in charge: Bill Belichick.