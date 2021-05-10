CBSN BostonWatch Now
BOSTON (CBS) — Calling all artists: Boston is looking for painters to spruce up the city’s utility boxes.

The mayor’s office of Arts & Culture will give artists a $500 stipend for their original designs as part of the PaintBox program. That’s $200 to cover the cost of supplies and $300 upon completion of the work.

The designs can’t contain logos or advertisements, and no text is allowed other than the artist’s name, website or “City of Boston.”

Artists have until May 31 to submit a design.

Click here to learn more and to submit an application.

