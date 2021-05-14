BOSTON (CBS) – Over seven million COVID vaccine doses have now been administered in Massachusetts, according to the state’s daily vaccine report on Friday.
In total, 7,027,149 shots have been administered. That number comes from a combination of doses from the Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
Massachusetts surpassed three million residents being fully vaccinated earlier this week.
As of Friday, 3,134,645 people in the state are fully vaccinated, with 2,904,744 residents receiving both shots of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and 229,901 getting the J&J vaccine.
Gov. Charlie Baker has said the state’s goal is to surpass 4.1 million fully vaccinated residents. Baker said Massachusetts is on track to reach that milestone by early June.
In total, 3,892,504 first doses have been administered.
The total number of shots administered equates to about 84.3% of the 8,331,450 doses shipped to providers in the state so far.