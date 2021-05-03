BOSTON (CBS) – Governor Charlie Baker will have an update Monday on the state’s plan to now focus on smaller COVID vaccine sites to help reach a goal of getting more than four million people in Massachusetts vaccinated.
You can watch the news conference live at 10 a.m. on CBSN Boston in the video above.READ MORE: Can The Vaccine Make Me Test Positive For COVID? Dr. Mallika Marshall Answers Your Coronavirus Questions
Back in March, Baker said the state would need to vaccinate about 4.1 million people fully to reach herd immunity. Herd immunity, as defined by the CDC, refers to the point at which “a sufficient proportion of a population is immune to an infectious disease (through vaccination and/or prior illness) to make its spread from person to person unlikely.”READ MORE: Coronavirus In Massachusetts: Today's Developments
The governor is also expected to explain the next phase of vaccination clinics and the goal of reaching people through what his office defines as “smaller scale operations focusing on particular communities or populations.”
There are currently more than 900 sites where people can schedule a vaccine appointment in Massachusetts.MORE NEWS: Emerson College Celebrates Graduating Students At Fenway Park
Baker will be joined at the State House event by Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders and Massachusetts General Hospital Center for Disaster Medicine Director Dr. Paul Biddinger.