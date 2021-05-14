BOURNE (CBS) — Repair work on the Bourne Bridge is done and lanes are expected to reopen by 3 p.m. on Friday, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District announced.
The lane closures were expected to last until Memorial Day.
Construction on the bridge started on May 1. “Working in phases utilizing multiple shifts” allowed the USACE to finish critical maintenance two weeks early, they said.
The Sagamore Bridge was also repaired this spring. Both bridges wrapped up construction ahead of schedule.