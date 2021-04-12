BOURNE (CBS) — Traveling to and from Cape Cod could take longer over the next several weeks as lane restrictions began Monday on the Sagamore Bridge for scheduled maintenance work.
Instead of two lanes in each direction, traffic flow will be reduced to a single 12-foot lane in each direction. Crews will be working to repair structural steel supports on the bridge and fix the lighting system.READ MORE: Baker Says RMV Inspection Delay Needs To Be Solved 'By The End Of The Week'
The lane restrictions will be in effect 24 hours a day until the work is completed, some time before Memorial Day weekend.READ MORE: Stimulus Check Update: Is A Fourth Relief Payment Coming Your Way?
“Motorists planning to use the Sagamore Bridge during this timeframe should be aware that travel delays are likely to occur during the morning and afternoon peak travel periods each day,” the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said in a statement. “Signs, traffic control devices and police details will be used at all times that work is being performed on the bridge.”
All lanes will stay open on the Bourne Bridge while work is done on the Sagamore.MORE NEWS: Massachusetts Expected To Surpass 2 Million Fully Vaccinated Residents This Week
Both the Sagamore and Bourne bridges are more than 80 years old and have been deemed structurally deficient. A $1 billion project to replace the bridges could start in 2025 at the earliest.