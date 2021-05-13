ANDOVER (CBS) — Bancroft Elementary School students wrote messages outside the school in Andover on Thursday in honor of Tia Pittounicos, a third-grade teacher who unexpectedly passed away last February.
After her passing, interim Superintendent of Andover Public Schools Claudia Bach described Pittounicos as "an absolute ray of sunshine."
On Thursday morning, students drew hearts, peace signs, flowers and suns to commemorate Pittounicos.
One message said, "Be the Sunshine", echoing Bach's statement.
“She loved working as a teacher and her dedication, enthusiasm and positivity radiated throughout the building,” wrote Bach right after her death was announced in February. “Although Ms. Pittounicos taught in Andover for a short period of time, she quickly developed a wonderful rapport with staff and families.”
The Lawrence Eagle-Tribune reported that an email sent to students and staff from the school principal said her death came after "a short illness".
The specifics of the illness have not yet been disclosed.