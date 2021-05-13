CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
ANDOVER (CBS) — Bancroft Elementary School students wrote messages outside the school in Andover on Thursday in honor of Tia Pittounicos, a third-grade teacher who unexpectedly passed away last February.

After her passing, interim Superintendent of Andover Public Schools Claudia Bach described Pittounicos as “an absolute ray of sunshine.”

On Thursday morning, students drew hearts, peace signs, flowers and suns to commemorate Pittounicos.

Bancroft Elementary School students drew peace signs, flowers and more to honor Pittounicos, who died earlier this year. (WBZ-TV)

One message said, “Be the Sunshine”, echoing Bach’s statement.

Students wrote messages outside the school, with one message (bottom right) saying “Be The Sunshine”. (WBZ-TV)

“She loved working as a teacher and her dedication, enthusiasm and positivity radiated throughout the building,” wrote Bach right after her death was announced in February. “Although Ms. Pittounicos taught in Andover for a short period of time, she quickly developed a wonderful rapport with staff and families.”

Tia Pittounicos (Photo credit: Andover Public Schools)

The Lawrence Eagle-Tribune reported that an email sent to students and staff from the school principal said her death came after “a short illness”.

The specifics of the illness have not yet been disclosed.

CBSBoston.com Staff