ANDOVER (CBS) — Andover Public Schools is mourning the sudden loss of an elementary school teacher. Tia Pittounicos, who taught third grade at Bancroft Elementary School, has died, interim Superintendent Claudia Bach said in a statement.
Bach described Pittounicos as “an absolute ray of sunshine.”
“She loved working as a teacher and her dedication, enthusiasm and positivity radiated throughout the building,” Bach wrote. “Although Ms. Pittounicos taught in Andover for a short period of time, she quickly developed a wonderful rapport with staff and families.”
An email to students and staff from the school principal said her death came after “a short illness,” The Lawrence Eagle-Tribune reported.
No other information was immediately available.