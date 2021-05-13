BOSTON (CBS) — New England is one of the safest places to be at this point in the coronavirus pandemic thanks to high vaccination rates, according to a new ranking. WalletHub put Massachusetts at 3rd and New Hampshire 5th in its new ranking of the “safest states during COVID.”
The ranking is based on COVID transmission rates, testing, hospitalizations and death, plus the percentage of the eligible population getting vaccinated. Massachusetts and New Hampshire were both in the Top 5 for states with the highest vaccination rates.
The United States as a whole is becoming safer in the fight against COVID, with the CDC reporting that more than 35% of Americans are now fully vaccinated.
“Some states are already safer than others, though, based on how well they have kept the pandemic under control and how much they are vaccinating,” WalletHub said.
Overall, Hawaii was ranked the safest state, followed by Vermont. Maine came in fourth place overall. The least safe states during the pandemic right now are Michigan, West Virginia and Florida, according to WalletHub’s ranking.
Massachusetts has surpassed 3 million fully vaccinated and on Tuesday reported zero new COVID deaths. Over 70% of Massachusetts and New Hampshire adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine.