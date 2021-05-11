BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 472 new confirmed COVID cases and zero additional deaths in the state on Tuesday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 654,108. The total number of confirmed deaths remains at 17,344.
There were 41,692 total new tests reported.
As of Tuesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.32%.
There are 441 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Tuesday. There are 117 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 17,519 active cases in Massachusetts.