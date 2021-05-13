BOSTON (CBS) – Kids ages 12 to 15 can now get the Pfizer COVID vaccine at vaccination sites across Massachusetts.
The CDC officially recommended Pfizer’s vaccine for the age group late Wednesday, making about 400,000 kids in the state eligible for it. They can walk in to most clinics that carry the Pfizer shot or make an appointment.
If you pre-registered with the state, you’ll be contacted Thursday about scheduling an appointment at any of the 900 locations in Massachusetts that offer the Pfizer vaccine.
Anyone 12-to-17 years old in Massachusetts must get a parent or guardian’s consent to get the vaccine. You can download the consent form here.
Anyone between 12 and 15 years old can preregister now to be vaccinated soon – add your name to the list at https://t.co/l2iIB9psZp #COVID19MA pic.twitter.com/PCleLjBBgX
— Mass.gov (@MassGov) May 11, 2021
Moderna’s CEO said Wednesday he expects their COVID vaccine will be approved for emergency use for kids ages 12-to-17 in a few weeks.