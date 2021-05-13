The Most Anticipated Patriots Games Of 2021We've got a 2021 Patriots schedule, and now we can circle all the important dates on our calendar.

Revolution Battle Philadelphia Union To 1-1 DrawThe New England Revolution battled the Philadelphia Union to a 1-1 draw at Subaru Park on Wednesday night.

Love Scores 30, Cavs Beat Celtics To End 11-Game SlideThe Cleveland Cavaliers snapped an 11-game losing streak with a 102-94 win in their home finale over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night.

A's Outlast Red Sox 4-1James Kaprielian got the victory in his first major league start and the Oakland Athletics held off the Boston Red Sox 4-1 Wednesday night.

Patriots 2021 Schedule Released; Tom Brady, Buccaneers Come To New England In Week 4There is still a long way to go before the 2021 Patriots season kicks off, but we can now plan accordingly for Sundays this fall.