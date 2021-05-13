CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Coronavirus Vaccine, Pfizer

BOSTON (CBS) – Kids ages 12 to 15 can now get the Pfizer COVID vaccine at vaccination sites across Massachusetts.

The CDC officially recommended Pfizer’s vaccine for the age group late Wednesday, making about 400,000 kids in the state eligible for it. They can walk in to most clinics that carry the Pfizer shot or make an appointment.

If you pre-registered with the state, you’ll be contacted Thursday about scheduling an appointment at any of the 900 locations in Massachusetts that offer the Pfizer vaccine.

Anyone 12-to-17 years old in Massachusetts must get a parent or guardian’s consent to get the vaccine. You can download the consent form here.

Moderna’s CEO said Wednesday he expects their COVID vaccine will be approved for emergency use for kids ages 12-to-17 in a few weeks.

CBSBoston.com Staff