BOSTON (CBS) – A CDC advisory panel will vote Wednesday afternoon on whether to recommend Pfizer’s COVID vaccine for kids ages 12 to 15.
If approved, nearly 17 million children across the country will become eligible immediately.
Pfizer says the vaccine is 100-percent effective in 12-to 15-year-olds, which is higher than for adults.
The FDA approved it for emergency use Monday, but most states decided to wait until the CDC votes to formally recommend use of the vaccine.
Massachusetts has not formally rolled out use of the shot in this new age group, but families can preregister for a vaccination at mass.gov/covid-19-vaccine.
Boston Children’s Hospital began vaccinating kids 12-to-15 years old on Tuesday.
The American Academy of Pediatrics found nearly 25-percent of all new COVID cases are in kids and teens.