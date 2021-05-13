BOSTON (CBS) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now says in most settings, people fully vaccinated against COVID-19do not have to wear masks indoors or outdoors.

Massachusetts has typically followed the guidance from the CDC, but the restrictions in the state have not changed. The state recently relaxed outdoor mask mandates, but face coverings are still required at all times in indoor public spaces and at events.

Dr. Mallika Marshall said data released in the last few weeks shows if you are fully vaccinated, you are much less likely to get sick or transmit the virus if you do get infected.

“I think it’s really remarkable how far we have come in a little over a year from complete lockdown to now at a point where so many people are now protected against this virus and even some of the variants, where we can now resume an almost pre-pandemic life,” Dr. Mallika Marshall said.

“Unvaccinated people need to continue to wear their masks and to socially distance, and to take precautions. But what can you do? You can go out and get vaccinated so that you too can enjoy some of these new freedoms.”

The CDC said children who are not vaccinated should still wear masks.

Dr. Mallika said some questions remain including how businesses and schools are going to handle the changes and if people will need to prove they have been vaccinated.

To find out more about COVID vaccinations in Massachusetts and where you can get one visit mass.gov/covid-19-vaccine.