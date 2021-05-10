BOSTON (CBS) – Zac Brown Band is set to make its return to Fenway Park this summer, a week after Massachusetts is scheduled to lift all COVID restrictions in the state.
The band, which holds the record for most consecutive sold-out shows at Fenway Park, is scheduled to play the historic ballpark on August 8.
Gov. Charlie Baker announced last month that if health metrics allow, the state plans to lift COVID restrictions on August 1.
The tour date, which was announced Monday, is part of Zac Brown Band’s “The Comeback Tour,” which serves as a return to touring after a 14-month hiatus due to the COVID pandemic.
Tickets go on sale Friday at noon.
New Kids On The Block, Def Leppard & Motley Crue, Guns N Roses,’ Billy Joel, Green Day, Lady Gaga, Maroon and Aerosmith have concerts scheduled for Fenway Park this summer.