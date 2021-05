Worcester Businesses Hope WooSox Help Them Bounce Back From COVID PandemicBusiness owners are hoping the construction of Polar Park will help them bounce back from COVID and put them on solid footing for years to come. WBZ-TV's Ken MacLeod reports.

20 minutes ago

TD Garden Capacity Increases As Bruins Head Into PlayoffsAs the Bruins played their last home game of the regular season, capacity at the TD Garden doubled. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

35 minutes ago

WBZ Evening News Update For May 10, 2021FDA has authorized emergency use of Pfizer vaccine in children ages 12 to 15; Jury gets the case against former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia; Zac Brown Band set to play Fenway Park this summer on August 8th; Latest forecast.

4 hours ago

MBTA Says New Orange & Red Line Cars Will Remain Out Of ServiceAn MBTA official said an investigation into an Orange Line derailment shows all of the new cars were acting abnormally.

4 hours ago

Man Fires Warning Shot To Thwart Attempted Robbery At Franklin Park Golf CourseA chef at the Franklin Park Golf Course was able to stop his assistant from being robbed. WBZ-TV's Bill Shields reports.

4 hours ago