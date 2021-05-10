BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts passed a major milestone over the weekend in the effort to vaccinate residents against the coronavirus: More than 4 million people have now received at least one dose of the vaccine in the state.
Gov. Charlie Baker has said he wants more than 4.1 million in the state fully vaccinated in hopes of achieving “herd immunity.” It’s now easier than ever to get a vaccine in Massachusetts, with pharmacies and several mass vaccination sites now taking walk-ins.
Here are more Massachusetts COVID vaccine statistics, via the governor’s office:
- 73% of MA adult residents have had at least one dose (Source: CDC)
- 60% of all MA residents have had at least one dose (Source: CDC)
- MA is administering 70,523 doses per day, including federal doses (Source: Bloomberg)
- MA ranks #1 for first doses administered per capita among states with 5 million people (Source: Bloomberg)
- MA ranks #1 for total doses administered (1st and 2nd) per capita among states with 5 million people (Source: CDC)
- MA ranks #2 for first doses administered per capita among all states (Source: Bloomberg)
- MA is #2 for total doses administered (1st and 2nd) per capita (Source: CDC)
- From this past Monday through Sunday, MA ranked #1 for all doses per capita among states with 5 million people, and #3 overall (Source: Bloomberg)
- At least 88% of MA’s 75+ residents have received a first dose, exceeding the national average of 83% (Source: State data + CDC)
- Every county in MA has vaccinated at least 79% of its 75+ population (Source: State data)
- MA ranks 3rd for percentage of Black residents with at least one dose (Source: Bloomberg)
- MA has given a first dose (including J&J) to at least 38% of its Black residents and 34% of its Hispanic residents. The first dose average nationally is 17% for Black residents and 18% for Hispanics (Source: State data + CDC)