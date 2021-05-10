BOSTON (CBS) – It’s now easier than ever to get a COVID vaccine in Massachusetts. Starting Monday, walk-ins are now welcome at most of the state’s mass vaccination sites.
No appointments are necessary at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston, the Reggie Lewis Center in Roxbury, the Doubletree Hotel in Danvers, the former Circuit City in Dartmouth, the Eastfield Mall in Springfield, and the Natick Mall.
Gillette Stadium is the only site that still requires an appointment.
For more information on walk-in hours, you can visit the state's vaccine finder website.
Pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens and stores like Walmart are also taking walk-ins.
The hope is that the convenience of not needing an appointment will encourage more people to get vaccinated.
Gov. Charlie Baker said his goal is to have 4.1 million residents fully vaccinated by the beginning of June.