(CBS) — Have Cambridge native Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez reunited? Multiple reports say the pair was spotted in Montana recently.
Affleck and Lopez were engaged for two years before splitting in 2004. Lopez and former MLB star Alex Rodriguez announced an end to their engagement in April, saying "we have realized we are better as friends." Affleck was married to actress Jennifer Garner for 10 years before divorcing.
Entertainment Tonight reports that Affleck and Lopez have been spending time together since Lopez and A-Rod broke up. They reportedly spent Mother’s Day weekend in Yellowstone, and he has been seen visiting the actress and singer’s Los Angeles home multiple times.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are spending some quality time together in Montana.
"[Jennifer] spent several days with Ben out of town. They have a strong connection," a source told People magazine. "It's all been quick and intense, but Jennifer is happy."
Affleck was spotted in Watertown last month shooting a scene for George Clooney’s new movie, “The Tender Bar.”