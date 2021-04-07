WATERTOWN (CBS) – George Clooney is getting around Massachusetts while directing his latest movie.
He was spotted with Ben Affleck at Bemis Park in Watertown Wednesday morning shooting a scene on a baseball field for his new film “The Tender Bar.” Affleck was in a baseball uniform for the scene.
This came a day after Clooney was seen in northern Massachusetts.
The Ashby Police Department posted a photo on Facebook Tuesday with “the one and only, Ashby PD’s own, Officer Brian Vautour” and “some guy named George something or other.”
The film stars Affleck, “American Horror Story” actress Lily Rabe and “X-Men” actor Tye Sheridan.
The movie adaptation of the J.R. Moehringer memoir is about the writer’s time growing up on Long Island and looking for a father figure among the customers at his uncle’s bar, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Dorchester native William Monahan, who won an Oscar for his work on “The Departed,” wrote the movie script.