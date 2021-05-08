BOSTON (CBS) – New England Patriots running back James White, who is a three-time Super Bowl champion, has accomplished a lot on the football field.

Now, he can say he’s also accomplished a lot in the classroom.

It was announced on Saturday that White graduated from the University of Wisconsin with a degree in Life Sciences Communication.

White played collegiately at Wisconsin from 2010 to 2013 before being drafted in the fourth round by the Patriots in 2014. Despite his three rings with New England, his parents reminded him that a college degree was still one of the important things to have.

“My parents always stressed how important it was for me to get my degree,” White told Mike Lucas of UWBadgers.com. “Every offseason, they would get on me and ask, am I taking classes? They kept me motivated. My wife, Diana, kept me motivated as well to finish up … It was always at the forefront of my mind.”

White’s father, Tyrone, was killed in car accident in last September, while his mom Lisa was seriously injured in the crash. White told Lucas that his mom has “continued to progress” but is not at 100% yet.

As for his late father, White said, “I know he’d be extremely proud.”

The 29-year-old has played his entire career with the Pats, and he re-signed with the team for a one-year deal in March.