Tom Brady Earns First Win As Buccaneers Quarterback With Victory Over Panthers“Our execution was a little bit better. I think we’re still a long way from where we need to be," Brady said.

James White To Miss Patriots Game After Father Reportedly Dies In Car AccidentPatriots running back James White will not play on Sunday night in Seattle, after his father reportedly died in an automobile accident.

Red Sox Finally Beat Yankees To Snap 12-Game Skid Vs RivalsBoston ended New York's 10-game winning streak and snapped a 12-game skid against its longtime rival.

Patriots WRs Julian Edelman And N'Keal Harry Expected To Play Versus SeahawksJulian Edelman and N'Keal Harry were both on the injury report for Week 2, but are expected to play.

Patriots-Seahawks News And Notes: Cam Newton Can Make A Little History SundayWBZ-TV’s Levan Reid brings you all the news, notes and fun facts that you need to know heading into Week 2’s Patriots-Seahawks showdown on Sunday Night Football!