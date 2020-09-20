BOSTON (CBS) — Patriots running back James White will not play on Sunday night in Seattle, after his father reportedly died in an automobile accident.
Florida radio host Andy Slater reported Sunday night that White’s father, Tyrone, died, while his mother — who was also in the car — is in critical condition.
Sad news to report. Patriots' RB James White's father was in a car crash today and did not survive. His mother was also in the car and is in critical condition.
White's father, Tyrone, was a captain with the Miami-Dade Police Department.
James was told and is inactive tonight.
— Andy Slater (@AndySlater) September 20, 2020
White, 28, is in his seventh season with the Patriots. A three-time Super Bowl champion and member of the Patriots’ 2010 All-Decade Team, White’s name was surprisingly on the team’s inactive list when it came out on Sunday evening. Not long after, Slater’s report surfaced, thus explaining the absence.
More information will be provided when it becomes available.