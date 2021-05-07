BOSTON (CBS) – There were 669 coronavirus cases among students and staff in Massachusetts schools in the last week, according to the latest data from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. That’s down from 812 in the last report.
Districts, collaboratives and special education schools reported 604 cases among students and 65 among staff between April 29 and May 5.
The state now estimates there are about 690,000 students in classrooms in Massachusetts public schools and 135,000 staff working in-person.
Since September 24th, when the weekly release of data started, 12,731 students and 6,011 staff have tested positive.
The weekly report released every Thursday shows the number of positive cases for students who are in hybrid or in-person models. It does not include students in remote-only programs.
