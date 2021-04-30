BOSTON (CBS) – There were 812 coronavirus cases among students and staff in Massachusetts schools in the last two weeks, according to the latest data from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. That’s down from 1,279 in the last report.
Districts, collaboratives and special education schools reported 718 cases among students and 94 among staff between April 15-28, which includes last week’s school vacation.READ MORE: Massachusetts To Spend $70 Million On Summer School Learning Programs
The state now estimates there are about 650,000 students in classrooms in Massachusetts public schools and 125,000 staff working in-person.READ MORE: Outdoor Mask Rules Relaxed In Massachusetts If You Can Stay 6 Feet Apart
Since September 24th, when the weekly release of data started, 12,127 students and 5,946 staff have tested positive.
The weekly report released every Thursday shows the number of positive cases for students who are in hybrid or in-person models. It does not include students in remote-only programs.MORE NEWS: Coronavirus In Massachusetts: Today's Developments
For the district breakdown on coronavirus cases, visit the DESE website.