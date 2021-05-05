EVERETT (CBS) – Starting Monday, six of the mass COVID vaccination sites in Massachusetts will offer doses on a walk-up basis.
Walk-ins will be available at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston, the Reggie Lewis Center in Roxbury, the Doubletree Hotel in Danvers, the former Circuit City in Dartmouth, the Eastfield Mall in Springfield, and the Natick Mall beginning May 10.
For more information on hours, people can visit the state’s vaccine finder website.
“The walk-up option will certainly make it easier for people to access vaccines,” Governor Charlie Baker said at news conference Wednesday afternoon in Everett.
The change comes as the state plans to close four of its mass vaccine locations by the end of June to focus on smaller clinics.
Massachusetts is aiming to reach 4.1 million people fully vaccinated by the beginning of June.