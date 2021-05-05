BROOKLINE (CBS) – On Wednesday, Brookline will consider revisiting a controversial decision to uphold its outdoor mask mandate.
Brookline officials declined to lift its order on face coverings, despite Gov. Charlie Baker's decision to ease restrictions.
"Our face covering requirement has served as a protective layer that limits the possibility of spreading COVID-19 and we are reluctant to relax it at this time without further public input and review by the Advisory Council on Public Health," said Brookline Health Commissioner Dr. Swannie Jett last week.
Baker's new guidance has been in effect since Friday. Under the new guidelines, masks will only be required outside in public when it is not possible to socially distance, and other times based on "sector-specific guidance."
Wednesday night, the Advisory Council on Public Health will hold a hearing to consider new CDC guidance on masks outdoors, as well as the state’s order.