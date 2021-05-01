BROOKLINE (CBS) — The outdoor mask mandate will remain in place until further notice in Brookline, Town Manager Mel Kleckner said Friday.
The announcement came on the same day that the state eased its outdoor mask mandate, allowing people to not wear a mask outside in public as long as it is possible socially distance.
“Our face covering requirement has served as a protective layer that limits the possibility of spreading COVID-19 and we are reluctant to relax it at this time without further public input and review by the Advisory Council on Public Health,” said Brookline Health Commissioner Dr. Swannie Jett.
Brookline’s mandate will remain in place until its reviewed at the next Advisory Council on Public Health meeting.