METHUEN (CBS/AP) — One of the men shot at a Wisconsin casino over the weekend is from Methuen. Daniel Mulligan is now in the ICU recovering from a gunshot wound to his face.
Mulligan’s family said he’s been living in Green Bay since September and worked in a restaurant at the Oneida Casino complex.READ MORE: Massachusetts Reports 718 New COVID Cases, 5 Additional Deaths
Bruce Pofahl, 62, had been fired from the eatery and ordered by a court to leave his former supervisor alone, according to court records. He walked into the Duck Creek Kitchen and Bar in Green Bay on Saturday and shot Ian Simpson, 32, and Jacob Bartel, 35, at a wait station at close range with a 9 mm handgun as dozens of patrons looked on, Brown County Sheriff Todd Delain said Monday during a news conference in Green Bay.
Pandemonium erupted inside the complex, the sheriff said. As people were yelling and screaming, Pofahl went outside and shot Mulligan, the sheriff said. A team of Green Bay police officers opened fire on Pofahl moments later, killing him.READ MORE: DA Releases New Information In Death Of Hopkinton Teen Mikayla Miller
“Danny is still in the ICU but he is doing well considering he was just shot in the face,” his sister Caitlin wrote on Mulligan’s GoFundMe page, which has raised more than $30,000 so far for his recovery. “He has a very long road of recovery ahead of him both physically and mentally.”
The Massachusetts Pirates Football team was at the Oneida Casino when the shooting occurred, but no players were hurt.MORE NEWS: Hanover Fire Captain Fred Freeman Honored With JFK Profile In Courage Award
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)