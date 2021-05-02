GREEN BAY, Wis. (CBS) — Two people were killed and another was injured in a shooting at a Green Bay, Wisconsin casino Saturday night. The Massachusetts Pirates Football team was at the Oneida Casino when the shooting occurred.

The team released a statement, saying they “bared witness to an act of evil of violence at the Radisson Hotel in Green Bay WI. All members of the organization are accounted for and safe and happy to see another day.”

The Worcester-based Pirates are part of the indoor football league. They were in Green Bay ahead of a Sunday night game against the Green Bay Blizzard.

We dealt with some serious adversity yesterday but are truly thankful we are here to speak about it today Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of yesterday's attacks 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/xzZxTf0gL9 — Massachusetts Pirates (@mass_pirates) May 2, 2021

Police believe the shooting was not random. The shooter was allegedly hunting for a person he was angry at and when he found that person wasn’t there, he decided to shoot some of his target’s friends and coworkers, police said.

The gunman was shot and killed by police.