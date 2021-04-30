LAWRENCE (CBS) – 24-year-old Gabriela Hernandez has been identified by the Essex District Attorney’s Office as the person who was killed in a car crash in Lawrence on Thursday that left four others injured.
Police say a Honda Civic and an Acura collided just before 12:30 a.m. on Thursday at the spot where South Union Street and Winthrop Avenue meet Exeter Street. One of the cars ended up smashed up in the parking lot of a convenience store.READ MORE: Grocery Store Worker Dies After Her Cart Was Hit By A Car In Acton
Hernandez, who was from Lawrence, was a passenger in the Honda when the cars collided. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The person driving her car, a 20-year-old woman from Lawrence, remains in critical condition.
Video of the crash in #Lawrence overnight. Neighbors say the intersection is known to be dangerous. @wbz pic.twitter.com/aIuIAtDo7zREAD MORE: L.L. Bean Opening New Stores In Central Massachusetts, Southern New Hampshire
— Lisa Gresci (@Lisa_Gresci) April 29, 2021
The three people in the Acura, a 31-year-old Lawrence man, a 29-year-old Lawrence man, and a 29-year-old Methuen man, were taken to Lawrence General Hospital with serious injuries, but “non life-threatening” injuries.MORE NEWS: Lowe’s Looking To Fill Over 1,000 New Jobs Across Massachusetts This Spring
As of Friday afternoon, no charges have been filed and the incident remains under investigation.