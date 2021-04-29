Final Patriots Mock Draft Roundup Of 2021We round up the mock drafts to see who they have landing with the Patriots in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft -- and in some cases all seven rounds.

Celtics Rebound Behind Brown, Tatum, Beat Hornets 120-111The Boston Celtics rebounded from an embarrassing loss a night earlier with a 120-111 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night.

Vázquez Helps Red Sox Beat deGrom, Slumping Mets 1-0The Boston Red Sox to beat Jacob deGrom and the punchless New York Mets 1-0 on Wednesday night.

NBA Suspends Marcus Smart For Threatening Game OfficialBoston Celtics guard Marcus Smart has been suspended by the NBA for threatening game officials.

Robert Williams Set To Return For Celtics Wednesday Night Vs. HornetsRobert Williams is set to return to the Celtics lineup Wednesday night, and will hopefully prove some much-needed energy after Boston suffered yet another embarrassing loss Tuesday night.