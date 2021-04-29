LAWRENCE (CBS) – One person was killed and four others were seriously hurt in a crash that left debris scattered across a busy intersection in Lawrence early Thursday.
Police said two cars collided just before 12:30 a.m. at the spot where South Union Street and Winthrop Avenue meet Exeter Street.
One of the cars ended up smashed up in the parking lot of a convenience store.
In the intersection, another car was missing its back end and there was a third car nearby with front end damage and a shattered driver’s side door.
The person who was killed was pronounced dead at the scene. Four other people were rushed to Lawrence General Hospital with serious injuries.
The intersection was closed for much of the night but police re-opened it hours later.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.