NEWTON (CBS) — All students involved in extracurricular activities within the Newton Public Schools must now begin weekly coronavirus testing.
According to the Superintendent, not enough families are participating in the school's voluntary pool COVID-19 testing program.
School officials are concerned about rising cases and outbreaks linked to sports or clubs.
Students return to class on Monday after a week-long vacation.
There were 1,279 coronavirus cases among students and staff in Massachusetts schools between April 8-14. No numbers were reported last week due to April break.