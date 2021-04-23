BOSTON (CBS) — Pretty much three seconds after news broke that Julian Edelman’s career in New England, social media users immediately began talking about the receiver joining forces with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay. Some were serious, while others were clearly joking.

Now, Brady himself is jumping in on the fun.

It started when Edelman reacted to the NFL’s rule change for jersey numbers by suggesting that Brady switch from “12” to the symbol for pi.

“12 is so 2001, pi is eternal, just like you buddy,” Edelman wrote while tagging Brady.

Brady responded on Friday, saying, “Now that you are a free agent @edelman11, are you buttering me up?”

Of course, the connection between Brady and Edelman is legendary, as the duo won three Super Bowls together, with Edelman climbing the ranks to No. 2 all time in playoff receiving yards and touchdowns (behind only Jerry Rice). As such, outsiders will speculate that Edelman will come out of retirement to join Brady and the Bucs, just like Rob Gronkowski did last year.

While it Edelman’s knee injury is indeed significant enough to make that scenario a complete impossibility, Edelman seems to understand that the speculation is sure to happen.

“How many years [will people speculate]? I don’t know,” Edelman said earlier this week on Pardon My take. “Honestly, probably as long as he’s playing.”

Edelman added that if he shares any pictures of himself looking like he’s in game shape, that speculation “could go crazy.”

For now, it’s all social media fun. And after Thursday’s Instagram temper tantrum, it looks like Brady is back to being Mr. Happy Go Lucky on his Instagram page.