BOSTON (CBS) — NFL fans seem to be pretty excited for the league’s new rule change that will allow a wide array of players to sport a single digit on their jerseys this season. It’s one of the few things the NFL has done recently that has been met with mostly positive feedback.

However, Tom Brady is not in the group that loves the new rule. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback took to Instagram on Thursday morning to criticize the change.

“Good luck trying to block the right people now!!!!” Brady posted to his Instagram story. “Going to make for a lot of bad football.”

The fact that Brady used four exclamation points to get his point across shows just how passionate he is about the subject. It appears he’s worried there will be some breakdowns in the communication between quarterbacks and the offensive line with all those new numbers flying around the other side of the field.

NFL owners voted on Wednesday to allow just about everyone but offensive and defensive linemen to wear numbers between 1-49. (Defensive backs can pick between 1-49, while linebackers can pick between 1-59.) That could make things a little more complicated when it comes to shouting out potential blitzers at the line of scrimmage.

But Brady hasn’t let other rule changes slow him down over his career, so different numbers on the back of certain jerseys probably won’t either.