NEWTON (CBS) — Three men faced a judge on Tuesday after being charged in connection with multiple robberies in Newton. Thirty-six-year-old Joiser Zapata, 39-year-old Joseph Sarro, and 52-year-old Ernest Woods were arrested on Friday.
Zapata was charged with receiving stolen property over $1200 on March 15. He was released on personal recognizance.
Sarro was charged with two counts of receiving stolen property over $1200 and identity fraud on February 16. His bail was set at $750.
Woods was charged with larceny in a building on January 7. He was released on personal recognizance.
Each were also ordered to stay away from particular Newton addresses.
Police are still investigating numerous burglaries during March and April. Anyone with information is asked to call Newton Police Detectives at 617-796-2104 or the tip line at 617-796-2121.