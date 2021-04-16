All Massachusetts Residents 16+ Eligible For COVID Vaccine MondayOn Monday, everyone over the age of 16 in Massachusetts will be eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine, an additional 1.7 million people. WBZ-TV's Louisa Moller reports.

Pet Spa, Food Locker Among Amenities Added To Apartment Buildings During PandemicAs living and work habits change, so too do amenities being offered at apartment buildings. WBZ-TV's Rachel Holt reports.

WBZ Evening News Update For April 16, 2021Mass. reports 1,962 new COVID cases, 13 additional deaths; New Hampshire drops mask mandate but some cities and towns will still require masks; Viola Davis named Harvard's Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year; Weekend forecast.

New England Revolution Star Teal Bunbury Excited For 2021 Season Opener SaturdayThe Revs leading scorer from last season is excited for the team's first regular season game this year, which will be against Chicago.

BAA, Doug Flutie Join Forces To Make Boston Marathon More InclusiveWhen the B.A.A. announced that The Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation For Autism would be the presenting sponsor of the Boston Marathon Adaptive Programs, it was a full circle moment for a kid from Natick. WBZ-TV's Steve Burton reports.

