BOSTON (CBS) – Vehicle inspections in Massachusetts will resume at most stations Saturday, April 17, at 7:00 a.m., the RMV announced Friday night.
The inspection system has been down since March 31 when a malware attack targeted the Applus Technologies system that processes inspections.
Some inspection stations are experiencing more complex technological issues and Applus will continue to work to resolve the issues.
Vehicles with expired stickers from March and April, have until May 31 to get an inspection.
The RMV estimates that there are approximately 30,000 March stickers and 160,000 April stickers that require an inspection.
Under the contract with Massachusetts, Applus must compensate inspection station owners for each day that workstations were not operational.