BOSTON (CBS) – Gov. Charlie Baker is set to provide an update on COVID vaccines in Massachusetts on Wednesday.
It will be Baker’s first press availability since the FDA and CDC paused use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while they investigate six rare but severe blood clotting cases in women who receved the single dose shot.
You can watch the press conference live at 11:30 a.m. on CBSN Boston in the video above. It will take place at the Hynes Convention Center mass vaccination site.
Baker will be joined at the event by Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, Sec. of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders, Red Sox president & CEO Sam Kennedy, The BASE Founder & president Robert Lewis Jr., and El Mundo Boston president & CEO Alberto Vasallo.