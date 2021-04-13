BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Tuesday told all providers in the state to stop administering the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine after federal health officials called for a “pause” as they investigate “rare and severe” blood clots in six people who received the single-dose vaccine.

“Today the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a statement regarding the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine recommending a pause in its use out of an abundance of caution,” DPH tweeted. “The Department of Public Health is notifying all Massachusetts providers to pause administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, effective immediately.”

According to state data released Monday, 181,034 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered in Massachusetts. More than 6.8 million have been administered nationwide.

The Department of Public Health is notifying all Massachusetts providers to pause administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, effective immediately. @CDCgov @US_FDA (2/2) pic.twitter.com/65ueAZIV2E — Mass. Public Health (@MassDPH) April 13, 2021

A spokesman for CVS said the pharmacy chain would also immediately pause administration of Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

All the U.S. blood clot cases have been in women under the age of 50, and have happened 6-to-13 days after vaccinations, according to CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus. One woman died from the blood clots, according to Dr. Agus. The women all had pain in the abdomen or a headache.

None of the six cases were in Massachusetts, a spokesperson for the state’s COVID-19 Response Command Center said.

Those who have already received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should talk to their doctor if they have any concerns. Anyone who has scheduled a Johnson & Johnson vaccine should reach out to the provider they booked with directly.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are made using a different technology, have not had any blood clot issues.