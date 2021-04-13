CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) – New Hampshire has opted to pause use of the Johnson & Johnson single dose COVID vaccine while the CDC and FDA investigate six reported cases of a “rare and severe” type of blood clot in women. Gov. Chris Sununu, however, said the decision “will not slow down” the state in its vaccine efforts.

The state said some regional public health networks were slated to provide Johnson & Johnson at clinics and to homebound residents Tuesday. New Hampshire officials are working to provide them with an alternative supply of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

Walmart locations were also planning to administer doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine through the Federal Pharmacy Program. Alternative doses will arrive by 1 p.m. on Tuesday to Walmart locations.

Anyone with a Walmart appointment after 1 p.m. is encouraged to still attend. Residents with an appointment before 1 p.m. are invited to visit any state-managed sites and their appointment will be honored.

“This news will not slow down New Hampshire,” Sununu said. “While the federal government has directed a brief pause in the J&J vaccine, the state is already working with our partners to ensure that they have an alternative supply of Pfizer or Moderna to help continue their efforts today.”

The COVID vaccine is currently available to anyone over 16 in New Hampshire.

Anyone who develops severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks of receiving their vaccine is asked to contact their doctor.