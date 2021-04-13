BOSTON (CBS) – The CDC and FDA are recommending a pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in the United States “out of an abundance of caution.” The federal agencies issued a joint statement Tuesday morning saying they are reviewing six reported cases of a “rare and severe” type of blood clot in people who have received the single dose vaccine.

As of Monday, more than 6.8 million doses of the J and J vaccine have already been administered in the U.S. Researchers say these blood clots appear to be “extremely rare.”

“CDC will convene a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) on Wednesday to further review these cases and assess their potential significance. FDA will review that analysis as it also investigates these cases,” the agencies said in their statement.

“Until that process is complete, we are recommending this pause. This is important to ensure that the health care provider community is aware of the potential for these adverse events and can plan due to the unique treatment required with this type of blood clot.”

All the U.S. blood clot cases have been in women under the age of 50, and have happened 6-to-13 days after vaccinations, according to CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus. One woman died from the blood clots, according to Dr. Agus. The women all had pain in the abdomen or a headache.

A similar issue has been seen in the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is not yet approved for emergency use in the U.S.

“When you’re seeing it with two different vaccines that have some similarity we get really worried,” Dr. Agus said on CBS This Morning.

“Tomorrow morning there’ll be an advisory meeting where they’ll review these six cases and see whether they think they are related to the vaccine or not and what to do.”

The FDA will hold a news conference at 10 a.m. Tuesday to reveal more information.

“It’s horrible, absolutely horrible. I wish it hadn’t happened. it’s going to put a wrench in what’s going on with the vaccines, all of the vaccines, and we need to to figure this out and develop a national plan to move forward,” Dr. Agus said.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are made using a different technology, have not had any blood clot issues.