BOSTON (CBS) – The Pan-Mass Challenge Winter Cycle has a new date. The Winter Cycle: Spring Edition will be held Sunday, June 6.
The event to raise money for cancer research at Dana-Farber was scheduled for January 30th at Fenway Park. but it was postponed because of the surge in COVID-19 cases in Boston.
The Winter Cycle is usually an indoor event, but this year, if city health officials approve, cyclists will have the chance to ride on the field at Fenway or from home as a virtual rider.
"Virtual riders will be given access to all five sessions – streamed live from Fenway Park – to ride on their stationary bike all day!" the PMC said in a statement Monday.
For more information on registration, visit wintercycle.pmc.org