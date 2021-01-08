BOSTON (CBS) – The Pan-Mass Challenge Winter Cycle has been postponed because of the surge in COVID-19 cases in Boston.
The event to raise money for cancer research at Dana-Farber was scheduled for January 30th at Fenway Park.
Organizers released this statement to WBZ-TV Friday:
Due to rising coronavirus cases in Boston, and with the health and safety of our PMC community top of mind, we have decided to postpone the 2021 PMC Winter Cycle. This decision was made in partnership with the City of Boston, Fenway Park and local health officials whom we will continue to work closely with to determine when it will be safe to move forward with the event.
We intend to reschedule the 2021 PMC Winter Cycle for this spring, pending City of Boston and public health approval. Our commitment to raising lifesaving funds for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute is unwavering and we appreciate our riders’ continued dedication to our mission as we navigate these uncharted circumstances together.
For more information, visit wintercycle.pmc.org