BOSTON (CBS) — The New England Patriots are going to take another look at Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields later this week. And this time, it sounds like they’re sending a lot more than just one of the team’s scouts.

Fields is set to throw again in Columbus on Wednesday, and the Patriots and 49ers are the only two teams committed for the showcase at the moment, according to SI’s Albert Breer. Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels could be the one leading Fields’ workout for New England this time around, according to Breer:

San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan and GM John Lynch are expected to lead the Niners’ contingent to Ohio State (and North Dakota State too). As for the Patriots, this is subject to change, but I wouldn’t be surprised if offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is leading a group there for New England that will likely also max out the three allowable people, under the 2021 pro day rules. And so everyone’s clear on this, with private workouts forbidden because of COVID-19 this year, these workouts have to be open to all teams and, as we said, have attendance limited to three people per NFL team. So these aren’t private workouts. But with NFL teams calling the on-field shots, and actual attendance sparse, they may wind up having that feel.

The 49ers, owners of the third overall pick in the upcoming draft, are also expected to have its brass at Trey Lance’s second pro day this week. The team will be drafting a quarterback after making a blockbuster trade with the Dolphins to move into the Top 3 a few weeks ago.

The Patriots’ presence on Wednesday will just fuel more speculation that the team is high on the Ohio State quarterback, and could be looking to move up from the No. 15 pick should Fields start to drop on the draft board. The fact that Breer is speculating that McDaniels will be there on Wednesday and calling the shots adds an interesting new wrinkle, as Fields threw in front of New England scout Eliot Wolf at his first pro day.

Fields is coming off a spectacular season at Ohio State, where he completed 70 percent of his passes for the Buckeyes to go with 22 touchdowns in eight games. He led Ohio State to a win over Clemson in the College Football Playoff semis before Ohio State fell to Alabama in the title game.

It’s not too unusual for the Patriots to do their homework ahead of the NFL Draft, but they are clearly going the extra mile when it comes to one of this year’s top passers.