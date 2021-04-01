BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots need a quarterback of the future, something owner Robert Kraft made clear Wednesday afternoon. Chances are they won’t be able to snag one with the No. 15 pick at this month’s NFL draft, but could Bill Belichick trade up to land New England’s future quarterback?

That’s what one mock drafter is mocking, with ESPN’s Todd McShay mocking the Patriots trading up to No. 11 to draft Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields.

Here’s what McShay had to say about his mock trade (insider content):

I’m not sure the Patriots would jump into the top 10 for a QB, but hopping four spots for one is very much a possibility. The Giants could certainly stay put and draft Penei Sewell, but they could also be looking at defense — which means a slide back makes some sense. And for their troubles, the Patriots would likely send them something in the ballpark of a third-rounder this year (No. 96) and either a second- or third-rounder in 2022.

The price tag to trade up into the Top 5 is pretty hefty after the San Francisco 49ers swung a monster trade with the Miami Dolphins last week to move up to No. 3. The Patriots may have the assets to get into the Top 5, but it’s not something Belichick is likely to do, especially with the team’s recent lack of talent from the draft. He needs to make the most out out all of New England’s 10 picks this year.

But Fields would certainly warrant moving up a few spots if he’s available just outside the Top 10. He completed 70 percent of his passes for the Buckeyes last season, tossing 22 touchdowns in eight games with five more rushing scores. He led Ohio State to a win over Clemson in the College Football Playoff semis before Ohio State fell to Alabama in the title game.

The Patriots were at Fields’ pro day earlier this week, though it wasn’t Belichick and Josh McDaniels attending the closer look at the QB, with front office consultant Eliot Wolf making the trip to Columbus.

At the moment, New England has veteran Cam Newton and third-year QB Jarrett Stidham on its depth chart at quarterback.