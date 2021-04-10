BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles said the car inspection system will not be back online until possibly Saturday, April 17. The RMV is still giving anyone with an expired March sticker until the end of April to get a new one.
The inspection system has been down since March 30 because of a problem with its vendor Applus Technologies.
“Applus has indicated that their systems will be operating by Saturday, April 17th in Massachusetts and the Registry will continue working with the vendor to meet this goal,” said the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles in a press release on Friday.
Vehicles that were newly purchased or registered on or after Tuesday, March 23, 2021 will be granted until April 30, 2021.
Drivers who had an inspection rejection and are in the 60-day free retest window will be afforded one extra day for each day the system remains down. Police have been asked not to cite any drivers who have an expired March sticker.
The RMV estimates that there are around 40,000 to 50,000 vehicles that may still have a March sticker and require an inspection.
For more information, visit mavehiclecheck.com.