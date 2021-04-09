BOSTON (CBS) — Gov. Charlie Baker has ordered flags be flown at half-staff on Tuesday to honor Capitol Police Officer Billy Evans, the Cambridge Fire Department tweeted. It is the same day that Evans will lie in honor in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda.
Evans, who grew up in North Adams, Mass., was killed in the line of duty during an attack at the Capitol on April 2.
A Washington D.C. medical examiner ruled his death a homicide, saying he died of multiple blunt force injuries to the head after he was hit by a car, according to CBS Baltimore.
Friends remembered Evans as the prankster of the bunch, always cracking a joke and making people in any room laugh. “He was always happy, always laughing, just that kind of person,” said Evans’ college roommate Matt Derry.
Flags in Massachusetts were already flown at half staff earlier this week to honor Evans.
The flag order is directed at state-owned or control buildings and main buildings for public institutions, like town halls.