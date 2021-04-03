BOSTON (CBS) — Governor Charlie Baker ordered flags in Massachusetts to flown at half-staff until Tuesday. The move is as a sign of respect “for the service and sacrifice of the victims of the attack at the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C. on April 2, 2021, and in accordance with the Presidential proclamation.”
Officer Billy Evans was killed Friday afternoon while guarding the perimeter to the Capitol building. Evans was born and raised in North Adams, Massachusetts.READ MORE: Ruling Creates Uncertainty For Proposed Boston Skyscraper
“There was a terrible tragedy in our nation’s capital. A frontline hero needlessly lost his life protecting others and another was seriously hurt,” the governor tweeted.
There is no known threat to Massachusetts related to the DC incident. Thank you to all our law enforcement partners for your service.READ MORE: Plumes Of Smoke, Flames Seen Coming From Massive Fire In Somerville
— Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) April 2, 2021
Baker also said there is no known threat in Massachusetts connected to the D.C. incident.MORE NEWS: Unopened Super Mario Bros. Game From 1986 Sells For $660,000
The flag order is directed at state-owned or control buildings and main buildings for public institutions, like town halls.