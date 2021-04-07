By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady’s now had a couple of months to process his most recent Super Bowl victory, a win that gave him an absurd seven championships.

And while six of those wins obviously came during his time working under Bill Belichick in New England, his latest victory came under very unique circumstances in his very first season away from the Patriots.

While speaking with Michael Strahan in an interview for “Good Morning America,” Brady briefly compared and contrasted the style of Bruce Arians to that of Belichick, noting that he learned that there are various methods to guide a team to a Super Bowl victory.

“He’s a great motivator,” Brady said of Arians. “He’s got a great feel for the team, a great pulse for what’s going on in a locker room, great intuition, great evaluation of talent. When you’re in one place for 20 years, you think that’s the only way, and I think when you go to a different place you realize, ‘Wow, there’s another way that people do things.'”

Just to run that one back one more time: “You realize, ‘Wow, there’s another way that people do things.'”

That feels like a line that might get repeated a time or two on local sports radio airwaves.

Obviously, that message wasn’t intended to dismiss all of what Belichick has done since taking over the Patriots in 2000 and rewriting the NFL history books. But “The Patriot Way” seemed to have worn on Brady by the end of his tenure in New England, and his experience in Tampa Bay has surely rejuvenated his enthusiasm.

As for what’s left for him to conquer in the NFL, Brady said he’s not out there to prove anything. He just does not want to stop playing the sport.

“I don’t think proving it for me is the motivation,” Brady told his good friend Michael Strahan. “Like, I still wanna play. You know, I got like a little sickness in me that wants to throw a frickin’ spiral, you know what I mean? Also, once you stop, you can’t go back and do it. I got some more football in me — not a lot, and I know that. But what I got left, I’m gonna give everything I got.”