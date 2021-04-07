JEFFERSON, N.H. (CBS) – Santa’s Village, a popular amusement park in New Hampshire, is offering college students free housing and utilities for the summer in an attempt to attract seasonal workers.
Santa's Village is opening in late May with COVID precautions in place. The park will limit capacity and require reservations. Masks must be worn while at the park.
The park posted a message on Facebook "calling all college students" and saying it will offer free housing and utilities, "VERY competitive wages" and full-time seasonal work.
"Grab your roomie, best friend, and club members then visit our website and fill out an application right now. What are you waiting for?" Santa's Village posted.
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu has said in recent months he expects the tourism industry to be booming this summer, though some businesses have voice concerns about finding employees.